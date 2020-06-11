LUCILLE "LUCY" SMITH
LUCILLE H. SMITH "Lucy"
Peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, resident of Upper Marlboro and formerly of Chillum, MD for 39 years. Devoted wife of Curtis C. Smith, Sr. Loving mother of Sandra Denise Williams, Curtis Lee Smith, Jr, Kenel Eric Smith and the late Vincent T. Smith. Also survived by two sisters, Myrtle Barnes and Gertie Hyman; two brothers, Roosevelt and Carl Hyman; 14 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. A walk through service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc., 7474, Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD. www.jbjfh.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
12:30 - 02:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
