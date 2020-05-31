LUCILLE STROBEL
LUCILLE C. STROBEL  
On Thursday, May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Strobel; mother of Christine Durante (Michael), Michael Strobel (Vali), Sandra Szabo (Andrew), Denise Kordela, and Cheryl Micknick (Michael); grandmother of Anthony, Lisa, Bradley, Zachary, Alexandra, Nick, Jax, and Monica; great-grandmother of Gianna and Emilia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions the family is requesting visitation, service and interment be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a charity of your choice.www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
