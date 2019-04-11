Lucille B. Washington
Lucille B. Washington peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019. Dedicated wife of David E. Washington (deceased); devoted Mother of Fran W. Taylor (Mike) and Yvette W. Buck; grandmother of Cameron and Kendall Buck; great-grandmother of Damani Dowell; sister of Mary B. Thomas; sister-in-law of William J. Thomas. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with family on Friday, April 12 at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 410 Addison Road, Capitol Heights, MD 20743 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Arrangements entrusted to Thornton Funeral Home, P. A., Indian Head, Maryland 20640.