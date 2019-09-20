

LUCINDA LONG HOVESKELAND

(Age 75)



Of Annandale, VA departed on August 18, 2019 leaving Ardell Hoveskeland, her husband of 50 years; daughter Anna Riley; 9-year old grandson Jack Riley; siblings Rudd and Susan Long and nine nieces and nephews with countless memories of sharing a life fully lived and cause for celebration.

Lucinda grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, graduated from Texas Christian University, got her master's from the University of Illinois , and lived in Virginia for 50 years. Her career included Advertisement Executive for Foleys in Houston, CIA African Analyst, Realtor for RE/MAX Preferred Properties ,and Founder and Owner of her property management company, NVRM.

Lucinda loved life. Her love of Nature was a driving force in her life. She traveled through all 50 states and 45 countries. The main highlight of almost every trip was to see nature up close and personal. She trekked Uganda to see the mountain gorillas, swam with humpback whales in the Dominican Republic, manta rays in Yap, whale sharks in Mexico, and sat on a log near grizzlies in Alaska. Explorations included two weeks rowing a boat down the Grand Canyon, swimming at Angel Falls Venezuela, climbing to the top of Cape Horn, diving Bonaire and kayaking the Belize barrier reef.

Soon after her daughter was born, Lucinda decided they needed a family hobby. Sailing fit right in with her love for nature - what a feeling to be at one with the wind and the waves. Adventure kept beckoning, they sailed their boat to Bermuda, Bahamas, and the east coast between New England and Florida. They also chartered sailboats - covering the Virgin Islands to Tobago, Turkey, Greece, and Tonga.