

LUCINDA O. MANARIN "Cindy"



Of Richmond, VA, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away December 16, 2019. Born in Washington, DC, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary Manarin. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Manarin Huekels; and a nephew, Robert L. Huekels. She is survived by her brother, Louis H. Manarin (Jo Ann); nephew, L. Timothy Manarin (Trisha); two nieces, Amy Manarin Cavanaugh (Patrick) and Karen L. Huekels; four great-nieces; and two great-nephews.

Cindy was a graduate of Penn State University and was retired from IBM and Lockheed Martin. She was a member of National Baptist Memorial Church in Washington, DC and was a former active member of Soroptimist International.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Baptist Memorial Church, 1501 Columbia Rd. NW, Washington, DC 20009.