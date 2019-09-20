The Washington Post

LUCIOUS "Lucky" WALTERS Jr.

LUCIOUS GEORGE WALTERS, JR.  
"Lucky"  

Transitioned from this life on September 4, 2019 at age 71. Survived by Lenise Smith-Walters, his wife of nearly 40 years; son Michael Walters; daughter Yolanda Johnson; step-daughter Yolanda Smith Morris; brothers Donald Walters and Robert Walters; 11 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation followed by a memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Advent Funeral Home, 9013 Annapolis Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. Committal service and interment at the Arlington National Cemetery to take place on a future date.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019
