LUCIUS JACKSON

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapel at Riderwood Village
3110 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel at Riderwood Village
3110 Gracefield Road
Silver Spring, MD
LUCIUS ALEXANDER JACKSON  
(Age 84)  

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret L. Jackson; father of Lorraine, Lucius II (Janice), and Michael Jackson; grandfather of Lucius Alexander Jackson III; brother of Philicia Collins, Samuel Jackson, Paulett Owens, and the late Philip and Robert Jackson. Relatives and friends may call at Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, February 27, starting at 12:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to of Maryland, 211 E. Lombard Street, #260, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
