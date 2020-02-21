LUCIUS ALEXANDER JACKSON
(Age 84)
On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Margaret L. Jackson; father of Lorraine, Lucius II (Janice), and Michael Jackson; grandfather of Lucius Alexander Jackson III; brother of Philicia Collins, Samuel Jackson, Paulett Owens, and the late Philip and Robert Jackson. Relatives and friends may call at Chapel at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, February 27, starting at 12:30 p.m. with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to of Maryland, 211 E. Lombard Street, #260, Baltimore, MD 21202.