BERKEBILE LUCY WINFIELD BERKEBILE Our beloved mother, Lucy Winfield Berkebile, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 73 in an accidental fire in her home. She filled that home, the one she raised us in, with so much love, laughter, and adventure during our childhood. Mom's welcoming spirit made our house a home for all of those who were fortunate enough to meet her. Losing both is a tremendous tragedy. Friends and family admired her unique personality, wit and sense of humor, listened to her many stories and stood in awe of how fearlessly she loved and accepted people. A natural scientist whose intellectual curiosity traversed multiple fields of interest, our mother taught us how to find dignity in work and play, about the pleasures of long walks in nature, and the exquisite joys of the infinite number of plants, trees, birds, insects, and animals that populated the world. As a young woman she courageously traveled around the world, developing a thirst for adventure that manifested itself in her daughters. She became an avid scuba diver and delighted in the exploration of new and mysterious places. As a mother she poured her energy, considerable skills as an artist, and creative intellect into making our adolescence seem like one big long adventure. She taught us to always be kind, to never harbor injustices and to live by the Golden Rule. During the last decade of her life mom faced numerous challenges, physical, financial, and otherwise, that would have felled the less resilient. But she never quit. Through bouts of ennui and anxiety about the future, she remained our biggest champion, a devoted grandmother, and a tireless raconteur who enjoyed long conversations about a variety of topics, most especially politics. She had a strong faith and knew she would be in Heaven one day, where she would be greeted by those she loved who had left before, including all of her beloved animal friends. Our mother proved to be the most amazing woman we ever knew, complete with an unbreakable will and spirit. She modeled strength, resilience, laughter and courage in ways that will stay with us forever. Most importantly, she exemplified unconditional love and the grace that can be found in recognizing the beauty of the world, even in the face of hardship. Ms. Berkebile is predeceased by her parents, Richard Buckner Winfield (U.S. Naval Commander) and mother Margaret Katterfeldt Winfield (U.S. Naval Nurse) of Fairfax, VA. as well as her dear nephew Peer Winfield of Ellicott City, Maryland. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Laura Berkebile and Julia Fazio of Austin, TX; her four adoring grandchildren Saylor, Quinn, Vivienne and June; her loving sons-in-law Jeff Fazio and Peniel Joseph; her faithful step-daughter Renee and her husband Jeff Jahangiri and their four children; her niece Virginia Greenway; Lindsay Armstrong along with the many more loved ones who considered Lucy to be a second mother; her siblings John, Peter and Edith; her beloved extended family and her many friends whose lives she touched deeply. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Truro Anglican Church, 10520 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030. A reception will follow.

