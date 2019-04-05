Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCY BREMNER. View Sign

BREMNER Lucy Taylor Bremner Died on April 1, 2019, in her apartment at Ingleside Rock Creek in Washington, DC, following a long struggle with cancer and other illnesses. She was born Lucy Everett Taylor on January 22, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Margaret (Huth) and Edward Hall Taylor. A graduate of Mount Holyoke College, she had a 40-year career in fundraising for arts-related and other non-profit organizations. Early in her career, she became one of the first staff members of the newly created National Endowment for the Arts, rising to become the acting director of its music program. She subsequently became an assistant to Roger L. Stevens, the founding Chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. In Dayton, Ohio, she served as the first fundraising vice president of the Dayton Branch of the American Red Cross and also the first fundraising vice president for Arts Dayton, the city's united arts organization. Returning to Washington, DC, she became Vice President for Development for the American Symphony Orchestra League and then became responsible for fundraising for the National Public Radio Foundation's Board of Trustees. She ended her career in 2016 as the Financial Development Officer for the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, DC. Her passions included the Good Shepherd's Ministry of St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, which provides meals to families in emergency situations and which she led for 12 years. She considered it her personal ministry to empathize with and provide support for these families. She was an enthusiastic member of the Smithsonian Women's Committee for over 15 years as it provided financial support for new projects undertaken throughout the Smithsonian system. She served as vice president in 2015. She helped found the "Play Group," a large group of friends that read and acted in classic and famous Broadway plays for twenty years. She loved to make music and sang in choral groups throughout her life, beginning in college, singing in the Cathedral Choral Society for 10 years and finishing with church choirs and the Ingleside singers. She was an inveterate traveler with family and friends. She had an appreciation of the culture, history and beauty of Europe and the world's great civilizations elsewhere. Those who knew her will also miss her ability to bring color and zest to interior spaces she decorated and her sense of style in her fashion choices. Her life was characterized by love of friends and family and making life better for all those she met throughout her life. She leaves behind her husband of 52 years, Robert P. Bremner, and their three children, Sara Bremner Barry (Randall) and Emily Bremner Forbes (Dan), both of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Timothy Taylor Bremner (Jaemi) of Berkeley, California, and her four grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. with an internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) ( www.cureepilepsy.org ) or to the Outreach Ministries of St. Columba's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC ( www.columba.org ). Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2019

