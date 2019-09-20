LUCY LOUVENIA FRIEDEMAN
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, LUCY LOUVENIA FRIEDEMAN of Annapolis, MD. formerly of Shadyside, MD. beloved wife of the late Bert Friedeman, loving mother of Shirley Virginia Tyndall, Willard "Buddy" S. (Katherine Parker) Friedeman, dear grandmother of Traci M. Radice, Heather Friedeman, Susan L. (Daniel) Leonard, Bert (April) Friedeman, Dana, Paige and Ross Friedeman, great-grandmother of Torrey D. Leonard, Josh Friedeman, Bianca J. Radice and Lucy L. Leonard. Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the Leader Dogs For The Blind or the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.