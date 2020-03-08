The Washington Post

LUCY HARDEE

Lucy Mae Hardee  
(Age 71)  

On Saturday, February 29, 2020, Lucy Mae Hardee of Manassas Park, VA peacefully passed away at 11:11 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Loren Scheffel, sister, Gloria Newlin, brother-in-law, Roy Newlin, niece, Kathi Newlin and nephew, Daniel Bunch.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Cecil Hardee, Jr., sister, Mary Bunch (David), children, Lori Reel (Bobby), Teresa VanPelt (Robert), Vicki Rodriguez (Herbert), Tammi Roland (Jason) and Cecil III (C) (Becky), 10 grandchildren Ashley, Kevin, Courtney, Brandi, Jordan, Joel, Angela, Zachary, Mason and Cecil IV (CJ), four great-grandchildren, Walker, Sophie, Jaxson and Easton, nieces and nephews, Mary (Beth), Sherri, Michael and Devon along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and family.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday March 11, 2020 11 a.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, family asks that you be a partner in hope or donate in honor of Lucy to . PO Box 50, Memphis TN.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
