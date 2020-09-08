LUCY HUFFMAN

HUFFMAN Lucy Tyson Huffman (Age 78) Lost her battle with cancer on August 27, 2020 in her home in Silver Spring, MD. She lived in Maryland since 1982 and Prime Hook Beach, DE since 2002. Lucy was born in Massachusetts into a military family (Brig. Gen. Robert N.and Lillian Tyson) on September 3, 1941. She graduated from Bryn Mawr College in chemistry; received her All But Dissertation in Physics from Indiana University; and received her PhD in finance from the City of New York Graduate School. She taught physics at the University of Dayton, finance at Baruch College and then moved to Washington, DC after living in New York for 12 years with the Farm Credit Administration. She worked for and retired from the US Treasury. When she retired, she had a part time job with the Nature Conservancy. She had been a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Rockville and served on the vestry; the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney and served on the altar guild; and St. Jude's Catholic Church in Lewes, DE and served on the collection counting team. Lucy became a member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites on April 9, 2016. She made her Final Promise to the Order during her last day. She actively gave herself to others in volunteering: So Others Might Eat in Washington, DC; Casa San Francisco in Milton, DE; as well as cooking for the homeless shelters in Sussex County Delaware. Her largest single contribution was as the voluntary CFO for Africa Faith & Justice Network for four years. She loved her gardens at each house. She took many years of adult ballet. She was particularly known for her strong, quiet character that reached out to others, always with a bright smile and cheerful manner. She was such a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Richard, son, Christian; daughter-in-law, Lily and grandsons Connor, Gavin, and Aidan, her brother, Robert, Jr. (Carol); niece, Kristin (Duncan, and their daughter, Pierce) Holley; and nephew, Robert, III (Katie and their daughters, Molly and Emma); her brother, William (Mary and their sons, Charles, Brian and wife, Maggie, and Stephen). Because of the pandemic a private funeral will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD on September 12 followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Aspen Hill, MD. If you wish, In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Lucy's memory to Africa Faith & Justice Network, 3025 4th St NE Suite 122, Washington, DC 20017.Because of the pandemic a private funeral will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olney, MD on September 12 followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Aspen Hill, MD. If you wish, In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Lucy's memory to Africa Faith & Justice Network, 3025 4th St NE Suite 122, Washington, DC 20017.



