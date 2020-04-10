Lucy G. Humphreys (Age 99)
Lucy G. Humphreys of Kensington, Maryland departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home with family by her side. Lucy was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Humphreys. She was predeceased by her parents, Angelo and Vittoria Goffredo; brother, Felix Goffredo (Harriet) and sisters, Angelina Goffredo and Mary LaPadula (Pat); niece, Angela Memmo and nephews, Mike LaPadula, Herbert Humphreys, Jr. and James Edgar Humphreys; sister-in-law, Carrie Humphreys; and brothers-in-law, Pete Memmo, Herbert Humphreys and Ralph Humphreys. She is survived by her sister, Yolanda Memmo; nieces and nephews, Melanie Smith
(Richard), Victoria Memmo, Karin LaPadula, Lucy Memmo (Cathy), Philip LaPadula, Susan Buckingham (Phil), Winnie Haynes (Robert) and David Humphreys (Annee); great nieces and nephews, Scott Smith, Michelle Pruitt, Kevin Smith (Edna), Christopher LaPadula (Nalu), Brent LaPadula (Cathy), Conner Wilberger (Danilo), Erin McNamara (Chris), Donnie Buckingham and Mary Buckingham; great-great-nieces and nephew, Trinity Pruitt, Clare Lucia McNamara and Riley Smith. The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery Hospice and Advance Nursing, especially our beloved Sonia Flores, for all their love, devotion and support. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org
) or Food & Friends (foodandfriends.org
). Online condolences can be shared at