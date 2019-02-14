Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCY KEKER. View Sign

KEKER LUCY SPINKS KEKER Lucy Spinks Keker died in her sleep, at 101, at home on February 2, 2019. She was a vital force in Maryland's governance of public education for more than 30 years, having been elected to the Montgomery County Board of Education twice in the 1960s when the baby boomers swelled the county's student population from 50,000 to 120,000, serving as President of that Board through a teacher strike in 1968, then helping establish the Maryland State Board for Higher Education, and serving as a Founding Member of that Board from 1976 through 1987. She was also a Trustee of Montgomery College from 1960, serving as Chair in 1968. Lucy Spinks was born in Albemarle, North Carolina in 1917 and graduated from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC Greensboro) in 1938 where she was President of the student government. She left North Carolina for Washington, DC after college to work for the Democratic National Committee's Women's Division under the leadership of Eleanor Roosevelt. In Washington, Lucy re-united with Sam Keker, the son of Greek immigrants whom she had met at a conference for student leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1937. They married in 1941, and stayed married almost 72 years until Sam's death in 2012 at 95. Lucy survived the Great Depression, and three wars. After Pearl Harbor Sam was commissioned in the Navy, and Lucy was rebuffed when she tried to join the WAVES. Sam served on minesweepers in both the Atlantic and the Pacific in World War II. Lucy returned to live with her parents in Winston Salem, North Carolina, where their son John was born in 1944. Their second son Jerry Keker was born in Dayton, Ohio in 1948. Sam was recalled by the Navy to active duty in the Korean War, assigned to a destroyer in New London, Connecticut, and Lucy followed him there. Later, Lucy survived her third war when both her sons served as combat Marines in Vietnam, where both were wounded. After the Korean War, Sam and Lucy settled in Montgomery County, Maryland because of its public schools. While Sam rose through the ranks at U.S. News & World Report to retire in 1987 as Chairman of the Board, Lucy started her life of civic achievement in the League of Women Voters, then ran for the Montgomery County School Board in 1960. Both ardent Democrats, Sam and Lucy were major supporters of Democratic elected officials, including Paul Sarbanes, who spoke at their 90th Birthday Party and Chris Von Hollen, who spoke at Lucy's 100th. After meeting Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco through their son John, from 1984, when Speaker Pelosi was the citizen chair of the Democratic Convention in San Francisco, Sam and Lucy attended every Democratic National Convention until they were in their late 90s. Lucy made Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church her spiritual home in 1953. For the next 66 years Lucy was sustained by her stewardship at the church, serving as Elder, Sunday School teacher and friend to many of the younger parishioners. In their later years, she and Sam became international travelers, covering every continent except Antarctica. When she was not traveling she loved playing golf with her many friends at Kenwood Country Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Sam, who died in 2012, and son Jerry, who died in 2014. She is survived by son John Keker and daughter-in-law Tina Keker, of San Francisco, grandsons Adam Keker (San Francisco) and Nathan Keker (Oakland), and their families including five of Lucy's great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Scottland. A memorial service will be held on March 2 at 11 a.m. at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in honor of Lucy Keker to Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, One Chevy Chase Circle NW, Washington, DC, 20015, or Jubilee Jobs 2712 Ontario Road, NW, Washington, DC, 20009, or Montgomery College, 9221 Corporation Blvd., Rockville, Maryland 20850.A memorial service will be held on March 2 at 11 a.m. at Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in honor of Lucy Keker to Chevy Chase Presbyterian Church, One Chevy Chase Circle NW, Washington, DC, 20015, or Jubilee Jobs 2712 Ontario Road, NW, Washington, DC, 20009, or Montgomery College, 9221 Corporation Blvd., Rockville, Maryland 20850.

1 Chevy Chase Cir NW

Washington, DC 20015

