1/1
LUCY KOCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LUCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucy Lawton Koch  
Lucy Lawton Koch, 52, beloved mother of Victoria Grace, Stephen Joseph II and Helen Sorrell; daughter of George William and Helen Lawton Koch, passed away on June 27, 2020 after a lifelong battle with Crohn's disease. Lucy was an inspiration to all with whom she came into contact. She was a dedicated full-time mother and full-time nurse while enduring more than 40 surgeries, a very rare bowel transplant and many long hospitalizations. A graduate of The Holton Arms School and Georgetown University, Lucy grew up in Potomac, MD and spent her early adult life in Montgomery County, MD before moving permanently to Charlottesville, VA, where she raised her children. Lucy is survived by her three children, Victoria, Joe and Helen; her mother, Helen Lawton Koch; brothers, P. C., Robert and Monte; and her sister, Marjorie as she joins her father, George W. Koch, and brother Danny in everlasting peace. A private family funeral was held on July 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to:The Lucy Koch Memorial Trust, c/o Joshua Wykle, Esq., Woods Rogers PLC, 123 East Main Street, 5th Floor, Charlottesville, VA 22902. For more information, please go to: thelucykochmemorialtrust.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved