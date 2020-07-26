Lucy Lawton Koch
Lucy Lawton Koch, 52, beloved mother of Victoria Grace, Stephen Joseph II and Helen Sorrell; daughter of George William and Helen Lawton Koch, passed away on June 27, 2020 after a lifelong battle with Crohn's disease. Lucy was an inspiration to all with whom she came into contact. She was a dedicated full-time mother and full-time nurse while enduring more than 40 surgeries, a very rare bowel transplant and many long hospitalizations. A graduate of The Holton Arms School and Georgetown University, Lucy grew up in Potomac, MD and spent her early adult life in Montgomery County, MD before moving permanently to Charlottesville, VA, where she raised her children. Lucy is survived by her three children, Victoria, Joe and Helen; her mother, Helen Lawton Koch; brothers, P. C., Robert and Monte; and her sister, Marjorie as she joins her father, George W. Koch, and brother Danny in everlasting peace. A private family funeral was held on July 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to:The Lucy Koch Memorial Trust, c/o Joshua Wykle, Esq., Woods Rogers PLC, 123 East Main Street, 5th Floor, Charlottesville, VA 22902. For more information, please go to: thelucykochmemorialtrust.org