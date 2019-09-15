

Lucy Helen Oufiero (Age 100)



Of Fairfax Station, Virginia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on September 3, 2019.

Lucy grew up in West Orange, NJ and moved to Northern Virginia in 1981. She worked in sales at Loheman's Design Clothing in Falls Church, VA.

She is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence, daughters, Margaret and Gloria, and granddaughter, Maggie.

Dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, she is survived by her daughter, Janet (Ralph), her son, Lawrence (Judy), her son-in-law, Richard, and her sister, Deloris. Lucy had many grandchildren, Sheri-Betsy, Michelle (Dawn), Chuck (Monique), John, Billy (Ursula), Bob (Sheri), Richard (Kara), Diane (Marc), Larry (Arvida), and Matthew (Lauren). She was also blessed with 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.