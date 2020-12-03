

LUCY C. PESTANER

Lucy C. Pestaner of Potomac, MD died peacefully in Bethesda, Maryland on November 28, 2020. She was born February 6, 1930 to John and Lucy Castro in Sonora, Arizona. Lucy graduated from Ramona Convent Secondary School in Alhambra, CA, attended San Francisco State and graduated as a Medical Technologist and completed her education at American University with a MS in computer science. Lucy had a great interest in laboratory medicine as well as the computers that managed the information. She participated in important research and clinical applications of information technology in clinical chemistry at the National Institutes of Health in the 1970's and subsequently worked at the Food and Drug Administration retiring from the Department of Agriculture as a Systems Analyst in 2002. Lucy met her husband of 54 years, James F. Pestaner, at the San Francisco Bridge Club and was a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. Her love of bridge was rivaled by her love of music and the piano. Lucy will be inurned at Arlington Cemetery with her husband James. Lucy is survived by four children, James F Pestaner Jr and wife Hilda of Potomac, MD, Dr. John Pestaner and partner Suist Tan of Santa Cruz, CA, Esther Brown and husband Gary of Highland, MD and Dr. Joseph Pestaner and wife Mitzi of New York, NY; five grandchildren Joshua, Joey, Alexander, Nicholas and Maria and two great-grandchildren, Josue and Mia. Memorial Services are planned at Arlington National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store