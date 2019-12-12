

Lucy Graves Strange



Entered into eternal rest on December 7, 2019. She was born March 1, 1932 in Sussex County, VA to the late Neavy Graves Sr. and Ruth Mason Graves. She graduated from Virginia State University and worked for the DC Government for over 30 years. She was a dedicated member of Roberts Memorial United Methodist Church and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L.; sister's Bernice and Otheen, brother's Neavy Jr. and Rammie. She leaves to cherish three sons, Lawrence, William and Michael (Lydia); three grandchildren, Lorenzo, Ja Nelle, Jacqueline; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral will be held on Friday, December 12, 11 a.m. at Mt Calery Way of the Cross Church, 306 Hill Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.