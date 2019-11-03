The Washington Post

LUCY SYLVESTER

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saint Augustine Episcopal Church
555 Water St. SW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Augustine Episcopal Church
555 Water St. SW,
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Lucy M. Sylvester (Age 94)  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sunrise on Connecticut Ave. in Washington, DC. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was raised and lived in Detroit until 1961 when she moved to Southwest Washington, DC with her husband and young children. She retired from John Burroughs Elementary School. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward C. Sylvester, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Lynn Sylvester, Edward C. Sylvester III and Carol S. Bradwell; grandson, Willis R. Bradwell III; son-in-law, Willis R. Bradwell, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service, 12 noon, at Saint Augustine Episcopal Church, 555 Water St. SW, Washington, DC 20024. Arrangements by McGUIRE.  
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
