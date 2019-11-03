

Lucy M. Sylvester (Age 94)



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sunrise on Connecticut Ave. in Washington, DC. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was raised and lived in Detroit until 1961 when she moved to Southwest Washington, DC with her husband and young children. She retired from John Burroughs Elementary School. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward C. Sylvester, Jr. She is survived by her three children, Lynn Sylvester, Edward C. Sylvester III and Carol S. Bradwell; grandson, Willis R. Bradwell III; son-in-law, Willis R. Bradwell, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service, 12 noon, at Saint Augustine Episcopal Church, 555 Water St. SW, Washington, DC 20024. Arrangements by McGUIRE.