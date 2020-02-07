The Washington Post

LUCY TAYLOR (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCY TAYLOR.
Service Information
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC
20001
(202)-387-5984
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church
1615 Third Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Congressional Cemetery
1801 E Street, SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Lucy Argusta Taylor  

Entered this life on February 16, 1935. She was the second oldest of ten children, born to the late Reverend George Atkins Boomer and Lucy Jane Boomer, in Turkey, North Carolina. As a young adult, she married and moved to Washington, DC. She worked as a Licensed Cosmetologist and later became a Dental Assistant. She loved children and was an in-home child care provider later in life. Lucy was a faithful member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church for 65 years. She loved unconditionally and gave with an open heart. She touched so many lives. She enjoyed sewing and especially loved making her glorious church hats. Mom also loved music and gardening. On January 24, 2020, Lucy departed her faithful life. She leaves to cherish six children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, five sisters and three brothers. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and countless friends and a beloved church family. She was predeceased by her oldest brother. The Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1615 Third Street, NW Washington DC 20001 on Friday, February 7, 2020. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m., with the repast and interment to follow. Interment at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E Street, SE Washington DC 20003. Lucy would often recite Psalm 30:5 "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.