

Lucy Argusta Taylor



Entered this life on February 16, 1935. She was the second oldest of ten children, born to the late Reverend George Atkins Boomer and Lucy Jane Boomer, in Turkey, North Carolina. As a young adult, she married and moved to Washington, DC. She worked as a Licensed Cosmetologist and later became a Dental Assistant. She loved children and was an in-home child care provider later in life. Lucy was a faithful member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church for 65 years. She loved unconditionally and gave with an open heart. She touched so many lives. She enjoyed sewing and especially loved making her glorious church hats. Mom also loved music and gardening. On January 24, 2020, Lucy departed her faithful life. She leaves to cherish six children, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, five sisters and three brothers. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and countless friends and a beloved church family. She was predeceased by her oldest brother. The Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1615 Third Street, NW Washington DC 20001 on Friday, February 7, 2020. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. and services begin at 11 a.m., with the repast and interment to follow. Interment at Congressional Cemetery, 1801 E Street, SE Washington DC 20003. Lucy would often recite Psalm 30:5 "Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."