

LUCY M. WADE



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on May 4, 2019. She was born April 29, 1924 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and grew up in Bloomfield, NJ. Lucy graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1942 and married her husband of 25-years, William C. Frogale in 1946. Their marriage ended in divorce. In 1975, she married Floyd A. Wade, who predeceased her in 1985.

Lucy lived in Northern Virginia for 72 years. She loved painting, volunteering, cooking and opening her home to family and friends. She went back to school to obtain her associate's degree in interior design at Marymount University in 1978.

Lucy is survived by her five children, William P. and Mary L. Frogale, Bonnie A. and Steven F. Sullivan, Constance Marie Harriet Frogale and Lawrence Agne, Gene L. and Ellen Frogale, and Robert J. and Laurie Frogale. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren, Lucy, Katie, Kurt, Craig, Kristina, Chris, Bill, James, Elizabeth, Colette, Jackie, Meredith, and Mallory and 20 great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, Lucy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her happiest times were when she was surrounded by her large and loving family.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, May 10 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1427 West Braddock Road, Alexandria VA at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Ivy Hill Cemetery.