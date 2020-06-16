The Honorable Lucy Brown Warr (Ret.)
On Saturday, June 6, 2020, beloved mother of Jesse J. Warr, III, Marilynn W. Riley (Reginald), Richard A. Warr (Linda), David L. Warr, Patricia W. Marshall (Marc); sister, Mary Wells; brother-in-law, Robert Warr: sisters-in-law, Thelma Warr and Madelon Brown; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Private services by Slocum Funeral Service, PA, 301-979-8818.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 16, 2020.