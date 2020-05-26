Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUELLA MORGAN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MORGAN LUELLA H. MORGAN Luella H. Morgan, 95, passed away from COVID-19 on May 21, 2020, at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia. She was born in Dante, VA, to Charles Omer Harris and Elizabeth Mae Spurrier. She graduated from Abingdon High School and attended Virginia Intermont College. During World War II she worked as a draftsman for the Navy in Washington, D.C. and later joined the Office of Strategic Services where she was stationed in Heidelberg, Berlin, and London. Returning from a break in Copenhagen, she met her husband-to-be, Army captain Rex S. Morgan, while waiting for a train at the Bremen station. Her husband's Army career took them to posts at Fort Lee, VA; El Paso, TX; Hachinohe, Japan; Ithaca, NY; and Colorado Springs, CO. Along the way they had three children, Betsy, Bronwyn and Rex Jr. In 1961 her husband left the Army to become a TV broadcaster in Philadelphia, PA at WFIL-TV, hosting his own show "Morgan in the Morning." The show shared studio space with "American Bandstand" and hosted celebrities, movie stars and notables from the 1960s. Luella met many-once enjoying lunch seated next to an amiable Marlon Brando. Following a move to Arlington, VA, Luella worked at the National Aviation Club, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Education. At Vinson Hall she started a monthly newsletter, serving as its editor and chief writer. She enjoyed a close-knit group of friends there, making daily visits and enjoying a regular Thursday night happy hour. Luella was a warm, engaging person, a true lady of Virginia, who always greeted everyone with a big smile and a cheery "Hello!" Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by husband Rex and daughter Betsy. She is survived by daughter Bronwyn Vasapoli (Joe), son Rex Jr. (Patty), and grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Tyler (Pam), Chloe and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.She was predeceased by husband Rex and daughter Betsy. She is survived by daughter Bronwyn Vasapoli (Joe), son Rex Jr. (Patty), and grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Tyler (Pam), Chloe and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

MORGAN LUELLA H. MORGAN Luella H. Morgan, 95, passed away from COVID-19 on May 21, 2020, at the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean, Virginia. She was born in Dante, VA, to Charles Omer Harris and Elizabeth Mae Spurrier. She graduated from Abingdon High School and attended Virginia Intermont College. During World War II she worked as a draftsman for the Navy in Washington, D.C. and later joined the Office of Strategic Services where she was stationed in Heidelberg, Berlin, and London. Returning from a break in Copenhagen, she met her husband-to-be, Army captain Rex S. Morgan, while waiting for a train at the Bremen station. Her husband's Army career took them to posts at Fort Lee, VA; El Paso, TX; Hachinohe, Japan; Ithaca, NY; and Colorado Springs, CO. Along the way they had three children, Betsy, Bronwyn and Rex Jr. In 1961 her husband left the Army to become a TV broadcaster in Philadelphia, PA at WFIL-TV, hosting his own show "Morgan in the Morning." The show shared studio space with "American Bandstand" and hosted celebrities, movie stars and notables from the 1960s. Luella met many-once enjoying lunch seated next to an amiable Marlon Brando. Following a move to Arlington, VA, Luella worked at the National Aviation Club, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Education. At Vinson Hall she started a monthly newsletter, serving as its editor and chief writer. She enjoyed a close-knit group of friends there, making daily visits and enjoying a regular Thursday night happy hour. Luella was a warm, engaging person, a true lady of Virginia, who always greeted everyone with a big smile and a cheery "Hello!" Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was predeceased by husband Rex and daughter Betsy. She is survived by daughter Bronwyn Vasapoli (Joe), son Rex Jr. (Patty), and grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Tyler (Pam), Chloe and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.She was predeceased by husband Rex and daughter Betsy. She is survived by daughter Bronwyn Vasapoli (Joe), son Rex Jr. (Patty), and grandchildren Rachel (Andrew), Tyler (Pam), Chloe and John. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment to take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband. Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close