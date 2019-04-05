LUELLEN ELLIS

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUELLEN ELLIS.

 

LUELLEN K. ELLIS (Age 75)  

Luellen K. Ellis, peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Wagener, SC to the late Phillip Kitchings and Beatrice Pearson Kitchings. Luellen K. Ellis graduated from South Carolina State University. She leaves to mourn her four children, Carolyn Ellis-Holloman, Gloria Ellis, Stevie Ellis, Tami Ellis; sisters and brothers, Rosa Hall, Phillip Kitchings, Dorothy Kitchings, Randy Kitchings, Anthony Kitchings; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle United Holy Church of America, 300 A St., NE, Washington DC, Internment Washington, National Cemetery.
Religious Service Information
Faith Tabernacle United Holy
300 A St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 547-9743
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.