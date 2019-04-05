LUELLEN K. ELLIS (Age 75)
Luellen K. Ellis, peacefully entered the kingdom of heaven on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born in Wagener, SC to the late Phillip Kitchings and Beatrice Pearson Kitchings. Luellen K. Ellis graduated from South Carolina State University. She leaves to mourn her four children, Carolyn Ellis-Holloman, Gloria Ellis, Stevie Ellis, Tami Ellis; sisters and brothers, Rosa Hall, Phillip Kitchings, Dorothy Kitchings, Randy Kitchings, Anthony Kitchings; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Service 11 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle United Holy Church of America, 300 A St., NE, Washington DC, Internment Washington, National Cemetery.