LUENELL PETTY

LUENELL JOHNSON PETTY  

Departed this life on March 22, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Petty Early, Belton R. Petty, Jr., (Biff), Terrence "Terry" Petty Sr., (Melissa), and Cheryl Evans (Ronnie); five grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Belton R. Petty, Sr. Viewing will be held on April 3, from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:45 p.m. at J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 2, 2019
