LUIS BRYAN (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
King David Memorial Garden
7482 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA
Dr. Louis Bryan  

Passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Dr. Bryan was born May 7, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Ike and Sarah Bryan. Dr. Bryan attended college and medical school at Vanderbilt University before serving in the United States Air Force. Dr. Bryan worked as an anesthesiologist for four years in Nashville, Tennessee, and seven years in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, before working for over 25 years at Northern Virginia Doctors' Hospital in Arlington, Virginia. He retired in 1996, after which he traveled extensively with his wife Ann of 60 years. Dr. Bryan is survived by his beloved wife, Ann (nee Weinstein), and his devoted children, Joy Bryan, Carol Bryan, Joel (Melanie) Bryan, and Ellen (David) Block, and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Sarah, and Thomas Bryan; and Joshua and Daniel Block. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at King David Memorial Garden, 7482 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Virginia.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 11, 2019
