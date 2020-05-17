

LUISA BOGAN HILL



On Thursday May 7, 2020, Luisa Bogan Hill, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away.

Luisa will be remembered as many things to many people. A loving mother of Josh D. Hill (and wife Sarah) and devoted sister to Kathy Bogan Cannady, Marguerite (Meg) L. Bogan, and W. Dennis Bogan (and wife Louise). She was a caring aunt and cousin and a beloved friend to countless others. She was someone who made everyone feel welcome, a caretaker to young and old, and giver of sound advice. She was a devoted public servant for over 35 years. She was a lover of grand adventures throughout the world, but as a native Washingtonian, the DC area was always home, except maybe in the summers, when it was off to Rehoboth Beach. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A private mass and burial service will be held on Wednesday May 20th, 2020. The family plans to hold a celebration of Luisa's life at a date to be determined, when friends and family are permitted to gather safely.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your preferred veterans charity, animal rescue group, or local animal shelter be made in Luisa's name.