

LUISA WILLIS



On Monday, May 13, 2019, of Adelphi, MD. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Willis and former wife of the late Evenor Zuniga; Loving mother of Louis (Karen) Zuniga, James (Lida) Zuniga, Pablo (Marite) Zuniga, and Silvia (Bob) Winegard and stepmother to Pat Grossman and Donna Willis; cherished grandmother of Raquel, Pablo V., and Louann; devoted sister of Manolita F. Brilla and Maruja Corrales. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20903 on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at MD National Cemetery, Laurel, MD at 2 p.m. Please visit and sign guest book at: