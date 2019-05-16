The Washington Post

LUISA WILLIS

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Camillus Catholic Church
1600 St. Camillus Dr
Silver Spring, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Camillus Catholic Church
1600 St. Camillus Dr
Silver Spring, MD
Interment
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
MD National Cemetery
Laurel, MD
Notice
LUISA WILLIS  

On Monday, May 13, 2019, of Adelphi, MD. Beloved wife of the late Adrian Willis and former wife of the late Evenor Zuniga; Loving mother of Louis (Karen) Zuniga, James (Lida) Zuniga, Pablo (Marite) Zuniga, and Silvia (Bob) Winegard and stepmother to Pat Grossman and Donna Willis; cherished grandmother of Raquel, Pablo V., and Louann; devoted sister of Manolita F. Brilla and Maruja Corrales. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
 
Visitation will be held at St. Camillus Catholic Church, 1600 St. Camillus Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20903 on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at MD National Cemetery, Laurel, MD at 2 p.m. Please visit and sign guest book at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 16, 2019
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
