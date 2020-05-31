Or Copy this URL to Share



Lula M. Campbell

Entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Bennie L. Campbell, loving mother of Terrie A. Campbell and Anthony L. Campbell (deceased). Loving sister of Margree McRae. Cherished aunt of Jacqueline Corbin, Deborah Lanier and Andrew McRae and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private service for immediate family will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Hunt Funeral Home".



