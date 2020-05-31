LULA CAMPBELL
Lula M. Campbell  
Entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Bennie L. Campbell, loving mother of Terrie A. Campbell and Anthony L. Campbell (deceased). Loving sister of Margree McRae. Cherished aunt of Jacqueline Corbin, Deborah Lanier and Andrew McRae and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private service for immediate family will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Hunt Funeral Home".

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
Hunt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hunt Funeral Home
908 Kennedy Street, NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 636-3612
