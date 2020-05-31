LULA M. CAMPBELL PAGL LULA M. CAMPBELL
Queen Esther Chapter #1, OES, PHA Mary H. Beckett, WM Warren A. Crummer, WP PGWM Dianne M. Streat, Secy. HPC LULA M. CAMPBELL Mecca Court #2, DOIBrenda E.Makins, ICPatricia A. Irving, Recordress Members of the above organizations are notified of the passing of our member. Private service June 1, 2020, 11 a.m., Hunt Funeral Home, 908 Kennedy St., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.