

LULA WASHINGTON "Lu"



Celebration of Life Services for Lula "Lu" Washington, 81, of Sterling, VA, who passed on October 10, 2019, will be held on October 19, 2019. Viewing 10 to 11 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m., Cornerstone Church, 16010 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715.

Lu was preceded in death by her father Robert Lee Arnold; mother Geneva Mitchell Arnold; stepmother Lucy Arnold; husbands John Farris and Edward Washington; and siblings Virginia Perry, Rosa Arnold, John Arnold Sr. and Doyle Arnold.

Lu is survived by her daughters, Felicia Moore (Charles), Teresa Washington and Jacquelyn Smith (Bruce); grandchildren, Malik Smith, Camille Moore, Summer Moore, Marc Smith, Mateo Smith and Malachi Smith; siblings, Peggy Arnold, Robert Arnold (Delories), Juanita Ross (James) of Bassett, VA, Walter Arnold (Shirley) of Bassett, VA and Samuel Arnold (Retha), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Flowers should be sent to Cornerstone Church, 16010 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 by October 18.