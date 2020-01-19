Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LURA "Lu" DILLOW. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



LURA MAY DILLOW "Lu"

Lura May Dillow died peacefully on January 6, 2020 in her suburban, MD home. Born in Ottawa, IL, on May 17, 1923. She received a B.A. from Knox College and M.A.'s in history and social work from the University of Wisconsin, where she met her husband, Konrad. Over the course of their 48-year marriage, Lura May became a world traveler, visiting six of the seven continents, and living for four years in Southeast Asia. Lura May was an avid reader; was an active volunteer docent and guide at the Kennedy Center and National Gallery of Art and member of the American Association of University Women and Unitarian Women's Alliance; and was a faithful Washington Nationals fan. Professionally, Lura May worked as a high school teacher and as a social worker, most recently for Montgomery County Social Services. However, she is most remembered by her family and friends for her exceptional ability to form, nurture, and sustain a large loving network of family, friends, and acquaintances. Lura May is preceded in death by her beloved husband Konrad, grandson Nathan Konrad Williams, brother Frederick Rabenstein, and niece Janet Brown. She is survived by daughters Martha (married to Douglas Horn), Susan (Cliff) Williams, and Sally; granddaughters Michelle Williams and Julie Fiora; great grandchildren Levi Hong, Eva May and Lillian Fiora; many nieces and nephews including Nancy Pielemeier and Ann Scott; and many great and great-great nephews and nieces, especially Jason Pielemeier, Kate Pielemeier Thompson, and Susanne Scott Thibeault, and their children. A memorial celebration is planned for March, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Lane Unitarian Church or the .

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations