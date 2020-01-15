The Washington Post

LUTHER ELLIOTT Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUTHER ELLIOTT Jr..
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
608 North Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
608 North Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
608 North Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

LUTHER WILBURN ELLIOTT, JR.  

On the morning of January 9, 2020, Luther Wilburn Elliott, Jr. at the age of 79, passed away quietly at his home in Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his wife Gloria Yvonne Johnson Elliott; children, Lisa Elliott Daniels, Julie, Mary, Tollie, and David Elliott from a previous marriage and nine grandchildren. Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20850, Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Omega Service 11:40 a.m. and Service at 12 noon. Interment Parklawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.