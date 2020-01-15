LUTHER WILBURN ELLIOTT, JR.
On the morning of January 9, 2020, Luther Wilburn Elliott, Jr. at the age of 79, passed away quietly at his home in Silver Spring, MD. He is survived by his wife Gloria Yvonne Johnson Elliott; children, Lisa Elliott Daniels, Julie, Mary, Tollie, and David Elliott from a previous marriage and nine grandchildren. Services will be held on January 18, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20850, Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Omega Service 11:40 a.m. and Service at 12 noon. Interment Parklawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire