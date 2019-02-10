Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUTHER ETCHISON Jr..



Luther J. Etchison, Jr.

(Age 83)



Of Arnold, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 after fighting a prolonged illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Ann Etchison, their four children, Luther J. III (Karen), Keith (Janet), Steven and Diane (Bobby) Edwards, and his brother, John (Treva). He was a loving grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of 10. Luther was born in Washington, DC. and lived his entire life in Maryland. He worked for the DC Department of Housing and Community Development as a Highway Engineer. He was an avid reader, and collector of books. Most of all he was a dedicated and loving family man.

A memorial service will be held on February 16, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home in Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake.