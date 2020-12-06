Luther Charles Fortner (Age 88)
Of Lake Ridge, VA, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was with Helen, his wife of 61 years, and his children. Luther was born in Saint Joe, AR. He was one of 11 children. His family migrated to the Tri-Cities area in Washington State in 1949. A Korean War veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-56. Luther then joined the C.I.A. as a communications officer and was assigned to Seoul, Korea, where he met his wife, Helen. They married in 1959 and served their country together, spanning the globe for more than 35 years. He and Helen raised their children overseas in Cyprus, Nicaragua, Jordan, Thailand, Ethiopia, Liberia, and Greece. An avid golfer, bird lover, fisherman, and storyteller, Luther lived his life to the fullest. He is survived by wife, Helen Grantz Fortner, four children, Kent E. Fortner (Cheryl), Neal W. Fortner (Sandra), Christina L. Garris (Rick), and Jeannemarie C. Scaccia (Fred), seven grandchildren, Sandra, Christina, Jacqueline, Allison, Everett, Garrett and Timothy, four great-grandchildren, and six siblings. Private Military service to be held at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Westminster Ingleside Foundation for Resident Support at http://www.givetowif.org/
