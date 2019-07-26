Luther Henry Richmond, Jr. "Hank" (Age 78)
Died March 29, 2019 at home in Las Vegas, surrounded by family, after battling cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Lourdes Jacob; his children, Chris, Kelly and Alison (Brendan) Ferretti; step-children, Melissa and Vincent; and beloved granddaughters, Alexandra and Quinn. He is also survived by his brother, John (Claire), sister, Ann (Alexander) Dulevitz, and five nieces and nephews. His cherished Chow Chow, Koosh, passed away in 2005. Born outside San Antonio, TX on Randolph Air Force Base, to the late Luther Henry Sr. and Jean (Gaines) Richmond, he grew up in multiple locations as the son of a career Air Force officer, including Japan, Arlington, VA, and Germany. Hank graduated from George Washington University and served in the Marine Corps before beginning his career in computer science. He resided in the DC metro area for several decades, working for various federal agencies, culminating with a long tenure at the FCC. After retiring, Hank worked for United Airlines, allowing him to indulge his passion for travel, food and making friends around the world. Hank loved his family and will be dearly missed by all whose lives were touched by his kindness and humor. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on May 18 at Saint Matthew Catholic Church in Orange, CA.
Published in The Washington Post on July 26, 2019