LUTHER CALVIN SHELTON
On Sunday, July 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving and decoted wife Christine Campbell Shelton; three daughters, Valerie Harper (Duane), Kathleen Shelton (Michael Scott, son-in-law), and Karen Blockett (Terry); one son, Elder Darvis Tate (Eddie Mae); one granddaughter, Veronica Tate; one grandson, Darvin Wade Tate, II; one great-granddaughter, Simone Tate; one great-grandson, Tyler Gambell; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 31 at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.