Lydia Skinner

Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hughes United Methodist Church
10700 Georgia Ave.
Wheaton, MD
View Map
Notice
Lydia C. Skinner (Age 93)  

Lydia C. Skinner, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Innis R. (Randy) Skinner. Loving mother of Sharon D. and Donald R. Skinner. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD on Thursday, September 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Hughes United Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Ave., Wheaton, MD 20902 on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry of Hughes UMC or the Asbury Foundation (www.asbury.org/foundation). Please sign family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 4, 2019
