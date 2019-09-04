Lydia C. Skinner (Age 93)
Lydia C. Skinner, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of the late Innis R. (Randy) Skinner. Loving mother of Sharon D. and Donald R. Skinner. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD on Thursday, September 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Hughes United Methodist Church, 10700 Georgia Ave., Wheaton, MD 20902 on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministry of Hughes UMC or the Asbury Foundation (www.asbury.org/foundation
). Please sign family guestbook at