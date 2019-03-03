

Lydia Viola Barkey

(Age 93)



Passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 at the Sanctuary Guest Home in Tustin, California.

She was born on April 14,1925 in Akron, Ohio to Gustav and Johanna (Soltis) Derer. She attended Zion Lutheran grade school where her father taught and was the principal and graduated from South High School.

She married Richard Earl Barkey on July 5,1946 in Coloma, Michigan, the home of her paternal grandparents. Lydia and Richard moved from Akron to Alexandria, Virginia where they raised their five children.

Lydia was very active in her local Lutheran Church for over twenty years. She was a full-time caretaker of many of the children in her community. She was an avid walker and would walk daily to maintain good health. She loved to watch I Love Lucy and would often laugh out loud during each episode.

She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Joanne, Loretta Jeanne, and her youngest son, James Caldwell; her 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Lydia was preceded in death by her husband Richard; her sons, Richard Wesley and Raymond Michael; her parents; her three siblings: Gustav Daniel, Emil Andrew, and her sister and best friend Sylvia Olga Trecaso. Services Private.