Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lyle's life story with friends and family

Share Lyle's life story with friends and family



LYLE A LINCOLN

It is with regret that Clinton Post #259 reports the passing of Lyle A Lincoln, Past Commander and Honorary Life Member on June 4, 2020. No Legion services.Murray S. Hall, Cmdr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store