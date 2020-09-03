1/1
LYLE McLAREN Jr.
LYLE CHESTER McLAREN, JR. (Age 98)  
Of Springfield, VA. On Monday, August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Frances Blim McLaren; loving father of Lyle McLaren (Teresa), Robert McLaren (Gina) and John McLaren (Lisa); grandfather of Amy McLaren, Katie Yount (Spencer), Stephen McLaren (Vivian), Eric McLaren (Chelsea) and Lauren McLaren; great grandfather of Mac Yount, Rhett Yount, Andrew McLaren and McKaela McLaren. A visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA 22151. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Grace Presbyterian Church, Springfield, VA. Funeral Services at the church are limited to immediate family only. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.www.demainefunerals.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
