Lyman Berryman
Lyman F. Berryman  "Bobby" (Age 83)  
On Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by his family, Bobby passed away peacefully at his home. He was born on August 12, 1936 in Georgetown, DC. He's preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara; and survived by his daughters Kimberly (Mike), Michele and Lisa (Greg);his siblings Evelyn, Mary, Peggy, Frances; sister-in-law Linda; and late siblings Buster, Chester, Roy and Florence. He is also survived by his two granddaughters Kendall and Kayla. A private viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 12 noon at Mount Comfort Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home; 1500 W Braddock Rd.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
11:00 AM
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
JUL
16
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mount Comfort Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
