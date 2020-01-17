Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYN LANSDALE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation 6301 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

LANSDALE LYN CAMP LANSDALE May 22, 1956 - January 13, 2020 Lyn Camp Lansdale of Bethesda, Maryland died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC with her family by her side. The cause was complications from metastatic breast cancer . The third child of Joe and Dorothy Camp of Columbia, South Carolina, she is survived by her husband, J. Page Lansdale, her daughters, Sadie Lansdale and Chloe Lansdale, her son Patrick Lansdale, her three siblings, Elaine Camp, Joe Camp (Dani Camp), Ted Camp (Elisa Swartz) and nieces and nephews. She was a dog lover and referred to her beloved Sammy and Bozey as her fourth and fifth children. She attended Dreher High School in Columbia, South Carolina, the University of South Carolina, and the Darden School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia where she received her MBA. Following Darden she worked for Guest Quarters Hotel Group, Trammel Crow Residential, and AvalonBay Communities, from which she retired in 2013 as Vice President. She was a role model for women in business. In retirement she was a faithful, daily participant at Bethesda Sport & Health where she enjoyed spin class, yoga, and TNT training. An avid hiker and cyclist she loved to travel with her husband, children, and friends at times. Among her many trips she particularly enjoyed the Grand Canyon, Tanzania, Iceland, Costa Rica, and several national parks: Glacier, Yosemite, Acadia, Bryce, Zion, and Arches. She fell in love with the Eastern Shore of Maryland, particularly the community of Claiborne, where the family has a second home. She and her family attended the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and she served on and led the Financial Stewardship Committee for several years. In recent years she took up bridge, took cooking lessons, joined the community garden club, and joined The Association of Sandy Spring, one of the longest running women's clubs in the country. She belonged to two book clubs and was an expert puzzler. She enjoyed her daily routine of the crossword, Sudoku, and Scrabblegrams, to "exercise her brain". She was an extraordinary wife, mother, and friend and everyone adored her charm, wit, and grace. She will be dearly missed. A celebration of life service and reception will be held on February 8 at 11 a.m. at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda MD 20817. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood or River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation.A celebration of life service and reception will be held on February 8 at 11 a.m. at River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 6301 River Road, Bethesda MD 20817. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to Planned Parenthood or River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2020

