LYNDA BABYLON

LYNDA LEE BABYLON (Age 75)  

Of Alexandria, VA, died on June 8, 2019 after a courageous nine month battle with cancer. She is survived by her niece, Elizabeth Deal Valles (Edward); nephews, Scott and Jeffrey Deal (Alanna); great nieces, Ella, Ava, and Scarlett Deal; great nephews, Jacob and Ryan Valles; brother-in-law, Parker Deal (Barbara); aunt, Anne Mowen Kiezel, and other relatives and friends.
 
Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Margaret Babylon; father, Thomas C. Babylon; and her sister, Susan B. Deal.
 
There will be a visitation for family and friends at 12 noon, Wednesday, June 26 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA, followed by a 1 p.m. graveside funeral service to be held at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Alexandria, VA.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynda may be sent to King Street Cats, Alexandria, VA or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at

Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
