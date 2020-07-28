LYNDA JONES



LYNDA ANN JONES

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Jones; two brothers, Garry Jones and Thurman Jones, Jr.; two sisters, Janice Pyatt and Michelle Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ms. Jones was preceeded in death by her father, Thurman Jones, Sr. Ms. Jones will lie in state at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave., NE on Thursday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Officiating Minister, Father Carroll. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



