On Sunday, March 24, 2019, Lynda Edwards Thomson, loving mom, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away in her Carolina Beach home at the age of 69.

Lynda was an avid Red Sox fan, a gourmet cook, and a faithful volunteer. She enjoyed healthy political debates and spoiling her beloved four-legged friends. She treasured time to feel the sand between her toes, to hear the roar of the crashing waves, and to read and write about our search for peace in a broken world, ultimately finding comfort in her relationship with Jesus. In spite of her own personal losses, Lynda poured love into this world. She invested in the people in front of her and always left their day brighter. She never met strangers; she met friends.

Her most prized role, though, was as Mom to Alan and Nana to her four grandchildren, who loved her warm hugs, colorful jokes, childlike imagination, frequent trips to the grocery store, and heart for serving others.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at Havana's Restaurant in Carolina Beach, NC. A private service and family burial will follow on May 18 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cure Childhood Cancer ( www.curechildhoodcancer.org ) or Carolina Beach Animal Hospital (http:// www.collegeroadanimalhospital.com ).

