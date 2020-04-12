The Washington Post

Lyndon Rohrbaugh (1931 - 2020)
Lyndon G. Rohrbaugh "Lynn"  

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The beloved husband of 65-years to Betty Jean Rohrbaugh, father of Hugh S. Rohrbaugh, Kathy J. Kim and Linda L. Conover, brother of the late Gordon, Paul, and Harold Rohrbaugh and Thelma Miller. Also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher and Corinne Conover, Melissa Abate, Stephanie, Michelle, and Amanda Kim. Services previously held. Memorial donations may be made to or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2020
