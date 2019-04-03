Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNEA "Nee-Nee" LINDSAY.



Lynea Charon Lindsay

"Nee-Nee"



Entered eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019. She is survived by her three children, Anton, Aundra, and Aliyah; grandchild Mila; her mother Sandra Lindsay; her siblings Deatria, Kwasi, Antar, and Rashida; nine nieces and nephews and a host of "sister-friends" and loved ones. Preceded in death by father, John Lindsay.

Services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, 4850 Blagden Ave. NW, Washington, DC, viewing 9 to 11 a.m., service 11 a.m. to 12 Noon.