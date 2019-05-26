The Washington Post

LYNETTE MONTALVO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNETTE MONTALVO.
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
The Mount Ephraim Baptist Church
610 Largo Rd.
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Mount Ephraim Baptist Church
610 Largo Rd.
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

LYNETTE DICKENS MONTALVO  

A Life of Quality, not Quantity  
On Friday, May 17, 2019, Lynette passed away peacefully with her sister by her side. Lynette leaves to cherish her memory her children, Arnold and Morgan Finney; mother, Frances E. Dickens; and sisters, Linda and Laverne Dickens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28 at The Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, 610 Largo Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on May 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.