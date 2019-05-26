LYNETTE DICKENS MONTALVO
A Life of Quality, not Quantity
On Friday, May 17, 2019, Lynette passed away peacefully with her sister by her side. Lynette leaves to cherish her memory her children, Arnold and Morgan Finney; mother, Frances E. Dickens; and sisters, Linda and Laverne Dickens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28 at The Mount Ephraim Baptist Church, 610 Largo Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Professional services entrusted to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.